UK surveillance report recommends central biometrics database for the rozzers

THE UK HOME OFFICE has put together proposals for a giant centralised database of biometric data on us Brits.

It would have permission to store anything from fingerprints, eye prints, photos, voice data, and yes, of course, DNA. It would be accessible to the police for criminal investigations and to the Border Force for checking migrants at borders and when applying for Visas.

Given that so far, facial recognition has been a complete crock, the government has openly said it won't be able to afford to remove innocent people from the crime database and in general, the whole idea is more of a threat to privacy than upskirt x-ray cameras.

It's not surprising, then, that the whole proposal is taking a battering from civil liberties groups, which point out that this is all very legally vague and that data is often stored without consent of the people involved.

Basically, don't go spitting into jars unless you're very sure it definitely is that game of "spit in the jar" you've been playing and not a police sting.

The proposals are a result of the Biometrics Strategy review, first commissioned four years ago but now reporting back.

The report recommends that the existing databases of biometric data should be centralised for the first time. It's not exactly the first time the UK government has gone overboard with surveillance either.

"The implementation of a single biometrics platform will remove duplication and costly or inefficient workarounds in operational delivery" it quoth, reminding us that this isn't new data, it's just a new way of storing and presenting it, thus offering 'biometric services that will enable greater operational efficiency, flexibility, integration and automation."

So far, it doesn't look like there are any plans for exactly what will be included and how much fair and legal it can possibly be, but that never stopped the Home Office, oh no. μ