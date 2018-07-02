Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1180 could be revealed at Gamescom in August

ANOTHER WEEK, ANOTHER NEXT-GEN NVIDIA RUMOUR, with the GeForce GTX 1180, a potential future top-of-the-line graphics card, possibly being revealed next month.

Nvidia is apparently sending out invites to a special event at Gamescom in August, according to VideoCardz, which could suggest the reveal of its much-awaited next-generation GeForce GPUs.

This would make sense given a prototype board that looks to support Nvidia's next-generation GPU architecture, currently thought to be called Truing, popped up last week, and a Lenovo rep ran his mouth at E3 2018 noting new GeForce cards are expected in the "fall" - American for autumn.

However, Nvidia's founder and CEO Jensen Huang said new GeForce cards won't arrive "for a long time", but then time is relative and what's long in Huang's mind could be a pretty short time for others.

And Nvidia is well overdue a new GPU architecture as its current Pascal architecture found in GeForce 10-series GPUs has been around since 2016, which makes it a bit long in the tooth for the graphics world.

That being said, Pascal brought in some very impressive graphics cards and enabled laptop GPUs to have performance that was close to their desktop counterparts.

There's also the issue of a suite of new gaming laptops having been recently released with 10-series GeForce GPUs, meaning the debut of 11-series graphics cards in August would be a slap in the face for anyone who's just splashed out a machine with a 10-series GPU. But then again, laptop variants of the latest GPUs tend to take a little while longer to hit the market compared to their desktop equivalents.

At the moment all we can do is speculate, but given Nvidia already has its artificial intelligence-focussed Volta architecture for data centre GPUs and platforms, we suspect it'll reveal Truing graphics cars sooner than later. µ