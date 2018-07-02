LG's X2 arrives running Google's two-year-old Nougat OS

LG HAS ANNOUNCED the X2 smartphone in South Korea, a budget, entry-level smartphone that'll cost around 198,000 KRW (about £135).

INQ has asked LG whether or not the phone, which is intended to be an alternative to the slightly more expensive LG X5, will ship internationally as opposed to being exclusive to South Korea, but there has been no news as of yet.

The LG X2 will ship with a 5in HD display, just 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, so nothing special really. Even the battery fails to impress, at just 2,500mAh. Its most defining feature is the SIM tray.

When it comes to software, LG has opted to go with Android Nougat despite Android Oreo having been available for 10 months at this point.

As far as competition is concerned, the LG X2 really doesn't provide any. There are plenty of alternatives that offer better hardware, such as the Moto G5, which has a bigger battery, more RAM and a 13MP rear camera (compared to the LG X2's 8MP rear-facing camera) and costs around £120.

LG claims the X2 will have AI-optimised 'ABCD core functions' (audio, battery, camera and display) similar to the LG G7 ThinQ. This should provide greater durability, but we can't imagine anyone is going to buy this for anything other than to use as a glorified coaster.

One of the aforementioned super-powerful AI functions is face detection. Yep, that's right, the LG X2 will be able to focus on faces when you take pictures. The same thing digital cameras have been doing since 1980. It also allows you to send pictures 'quickly'… via MMS. Well done, LG. µ