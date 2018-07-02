Microsoft's 'Andromeda' looks to be a pocket-folding Surface device

MICROSOFT LOOKS to be preparing another diminutive version of the Surface tablet after a leaked e-mail was shown to include details of a folding double-screen device known as ‘Andromeda'.

The device is said to be pocket-sized and will be ‘new and disruptive', though we beg you to interpret that with a pinch of salt - your idea of what 'disruptive' may differ from Microsoft who seem to use it interchangeably with 'barely working'.

Of course 'Andromeda' isn't a new thing - it's been rumoured, patented, leaked, denied, unleaked, re-patented and included in OS builds many times, but this appears to finally be the rub.

Essentially, this is still a bunch of rumours, but at this stage it looks to come with a Microsoft Pen (stylus) and can be arranged in a variety of permutations such as one screen forward, one screen backwards, tilted, straight… you get the idea.

These have been shown in renderings thusly:

But as of yet, there's no confirmation from Microsoft beyond we know that they are in there, plotting, as they do.

The last time Microsoft tried to go diminutive with the Surface back in 2014, it was the never-launched Edge Mini, which was not only apparently cancelled a matter of hours before it was due to be announced, but 20,000 units which had already been manufactured were scrapped.

Since that time, however, the Surface range has expanded into a number of form factors, plus of course, Windows 10 continues to gain users.

It's still a long way from the number that it was bragging at launch, but coming they are, and with something so new and so different (apart from products from Planet Computers, Samsung, ZTE and Huawei, which are similar and either in production or in the pipeline) that the Surface Andromeda, as we'll call it for now, could disrupt its way into being a best seller.

Or it could be another Zune. μ