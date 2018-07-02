ADcase is an airbag for your iPhone with a desire to kill

DO YOU REMEMBER in school when you had to construct some sort of shock absorber for an egg from straws, newspaper and tape?

Philip Frenzel, a student at Aalen University in Germany, never stopped, and has spent the past two and a half years creating the first prototype for ADcase, an 'airbag' for your phone.

We think INQ could have done this in about two and a half minutes given some duct tape and eight of our mother's tortoiseshell hair-clips.

The design seems simple enough. When the case detects that your phone is falling, it deploys four springy legs that spin out from the side of the case before splitting open to cushion your precious phone's fall. Of course, Frenzel has only developed the initial prototype so far, so we won't be seeing this on shelves any time soon, if at all - especially with a name like 'Active Damping case' (*smirk*).

What we want to know is how the case detects that it's falling. Does it detect acceleration or just the phone leaving its user's hand? Either way, we'd be scared to have this in our pockets in case we fell over and it stabbed us in our… never mind. You'd think that the least Frenzel could have done is to include spongy tips on the spikes, right?

The case does also include a rechargeable battery that supports wireless charging - the product's only real selling point. According to ADcase's website, the extra bulk on the case is only 4.9mm, so you won't really notice it until you're walking down the stairs and feel a sharp pain in your leg, but we recommend checking that you're not experiencing DVT should this occur.

From the looks of it, the case seems to work, and looks similar to your typical battery cases, but we wouldn't call it the summit of good design. More the base camp of sort-of-maybe-good crayon drawings.

A spokesperson for ADcase, Peter Mayer, said that Frenzel was inspired to create the accessory when he 'dropped his brand new iPhone' and wasn't happy with the level of protection offered by cases available on the market. Thankfully, Frenzel decided not to go with a conventional airbag design. We'd rather be stabbed by our phone cases than have our legs blown off on the trampoline.

Frenzel is hoping to begin a Kickstarter campaign at some point this month for cases supporting the iPhone 6 onwards, but we don't think Kickstarter is the right place. Try pitching to Crayola first. µ