Apple is reworking Maps to be less utterly dire

CUPERTINO'S BIGGEST EMBARRASSMENT Apple Maps is set to get a complete overhaul from the ground up to attempt to attract people away from Google Maps.

When Apple Maps launched back in 2012 as part of iOS 6, it couldn't even be described as a flawed masterpiece; it was so royally borked with missing locations and other such flaws that when Google Maps was released back on iOS, millions upon millions of Apple loons downloaded the app.

Over the subsequent years, Apple did manage to improve Maps but it's still considered sub-par when compared to other mapping services, like the aforementioned efforts by Google and the likes of Waze.

But now Tim Cook's crew want another bite at the cherry (or Apple) and according to a sneak-peak gained by TechCrunch, the Maps app is being completely re-built from scratch.

"We wanted to take this to the next level," Apple's senior vice president Eddie Cue, who now heads-up Apple's mapping division, told TechCrunch. "We have been working on trying to create what we hope is going to be the best map app in the world, taking it to the next step. That is building all of our own map data from the ground up."

Those improvements will include tweaks gleaned from the iOS 12 beta update that began rolling out recently and will be boosted and fuelled by data Apple has harvested itself.

The rollout will begin with the San Francisco and Bay Area on the US west coast and then little by little other parts of the US will be added in a section-by-section basis as 2108 marches on.

However, there's no word on whether these improvements will come to other countries, but we reckon, given time, Apple will roll out some form of improved Maps to European nations at least, particularly as Apple will use data harvested for it users' use of Maps to improve its overall mapping service.

We'll have to wait and see if Apple Maps can really challenge the might of Google Maps, with its rather excellent user interface and creepy-but-handy optional tracking features. µ