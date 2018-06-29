Google might launch gaming hardware to accompany 'Yeti' streaming service

GOOGLE IS REPORTEDLY planning to develop gaming hardware to complement its rumoured 'Yeti' streaming service.

We first heard about 'Yeti', an alleged subscription-based games streaming service similar to Sony's PlayStation No and Nvidia's GeForce Now, back in February, but at the time, details were scarce.

Kotuku now has more information and has heard that Google is working on some sort of hardware to link up to the streaming service. There's no word on technical specifications, so it's unclear whether Google is looking to compete with the PS4 and Xbox One or whether it's plotting a cheaper, lower-end Chromecast-like gadget.

We do know, though, that Google is starting to step up its efforts when it comes to gaming. The report notes that the firm spent recent trade shows like GDC and E3 gauging potential interest from developers, and notes that Google could even be interested in buying out game studios outright.

Some more information about the so-called Yeti streaming service has come to light too, with Kotaku reporting that, like GeForce Now, the Google's service would offload the work of rendering graphics to beefy computers elsewhere, "allowing even the cheapest PCs to play high-end games".

"Imagine playing The Witcher 3 within a tab on Google Chrome," one of Kotaku's sources said.

There's also talk that Yeti will feature heavy YouTube integration, with Google leveraging the site's bulky collection of gaming-related content.

"Imagine you're playing a game and you run into a tricky boss or don't know how to solve a puzzle. Instead of opening up your laptop or checking your phone for a guide, you could press a button to activate an overlay on your screen that cues up a YouTube walkthrough of the game you're playing," Kotaku explains.

There's no word as to when Google is planning to launch its game streaming service, nor its accompanying hardware.

It might not be any time soon, though. According to earlier rumours, Google was planning to show off a console in time for the holiday season last year but scrapped the launch for reasons unknown. µ