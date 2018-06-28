Google admits it also had its sights set on GitHub

Google reportedly made a play for GitHub but was beat out by Microsoft

GOOGLE HAS REVEALED that it was also making a play for GitHub when the company decided to accept Microsoft's offer instead.

Redmond scooped up GitHub earlier this month for $7.5bn and since, developers' reactions have varied from anger to excitement, to questioning what the heck Microsoft (and indeed GitHub) are playing at.

It's unlikely news of a Google buyout would have gone down any differently, especially given the company's reputation for shutting down much-loved products and its questionable treatment of developers.

However, the internet giant this week confirmed that this was almost the case.

Speaking at a Fortune event on Wednesday, Google's head of cloud, Diane Greene, admitted that the company also had its sights set on GitHub.

"I wouldn't have minded buying them, but it's okay, Greene said, according to Bloomberg.

"I really hope Microsoft can keep them totally neutral," she reportedly added, echoing the sentiments of many GitHub devs following the news of Microsoft's buyout.

While Greene refused to elaborate and failed to confirm whether Google went as far as to make a bid for GitHub, CNBC recently reported that Microsoft's $7.5bn offer - 25 times GitHub's annual revenue of $300m - beat out Google in a bidding contest.

In addition to Microsoft and Google, GitHub had also fielded interest in the past from Amazon, Tencent, and Atlassian, according to the report.

It wasn't just Microsoft's bumper offer that won over GitHub, according to the report. It notes that GitHub's founder and former CEO Chris Wanstrath ended up choosing Microsoft over Google due to his relationship with Satya Nadella, who has welcomed open-source software and developer tools in an effort to restore growth and attract third-party devs to Windows.

"Microsoft is a developer-first company, and by joining forces with GitHub we strengthen our commitment to developer freedom, openness and innovation," said Nadella said when news of the GitHub acquisition was first announced.

"We recognize the community responsibility we take on with this agreement and will do our best work to empower every developer to build, innovate and solve the world's most pressing challenges."

According to one person familiar with the deal, Nadella was able to win over Wanstrath with his vision of how GitHub would fit within Microsoft. µ