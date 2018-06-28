Microsoft promises that Windows 10 won't be forced to have Sets until its ready
No Sets, please - we're skittish
MICROSOFT HAS pulled the Sets feature from the latest Insider Build of Windows 10, signalling that it won't be ready for the forthcoming Autumn Update.
Microsoft has hinted that the feedback it has received has led it to go back to the drawing board.
The official line is: "Starting with this build, we're taking Sets offline to continue making it great. Based on your feedback, some of the things we're focusing on include improvements to the visual design and continuing to better integrate Office and Microsoft Edge into Sets to enhance workflow.
"If you have been testing Sets, you will no longer see it as of today's build, however, Sets will return in a future WIP flight. Thanks again for your feedback."
In other words, it borked, and they're going to unbork it and will bring it back for testing, which more than likely means we'll see it in stable Windows starting with next year's Spring Update.
When it eventually launches, it will allow users to group tasks together in a single File Explorer window - meaning you can have a word document tabbed along with a website, along with a directory.
Then, thanks to Timeline, you can have the same bouquet of Sets load on another computer running Windows, starting exactly where you left off.
Exactly what the issues were that led to it being shelved are unclear, but even when first announced, Sets was never promised by a certain date, but rather as a statement of intent for the myriad of users who have been hoping since Windows 2000 and before for some sort of tabbed explorer functionality.
Some of the other new additions include a Font Maker app, a filter to make it easier to watch video in bright sunlight and some big updates for Skype, though we'd be delighted if it was just working, if we're honest. μ
