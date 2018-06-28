SD Express could mean 128TB cards at 985MB/s - really

SD CARDS went out of fashion. Then they didn't. But they're still much slower than most other flash memory, until now.

SD Express is being previewed at MWC Asia, and according to the SD Association, it's going to bring speeds that are a lot more like we've come to expect, but with very little change to the spec.

Moreover, the SD Express format will be able to support capacities of up to 128TB. When we consider that, aside from some early-doors efforts from Integral and PNY with a 512GB card, there has been little movement on capacity for a while, this is a big deal.

SD Express uses the second row of 'teeth' that is already present on recent cards (UHS-II and UHS-III) to offer a secondary PCIe Gen 3 and NVMe experience but retaining full backwards compatibility.

In other words, if the reader you choose doesn't support the standards of SD Express, it will drop back to the first row of teeth and run a standard SD bus.

The difference is significant - a UHS-I card can only top out at 104MB/sec compared to the 985MB/s for the same card running USB Express.

In other words - if you've got a standard SATA port in your laptop and you've got an SSD as your main storage, then SD Express will beat its benchmarks. That's just a thing.

At present, microSD cards won't be as fast, just UC, XC and HC, but it is on the roadmap to bring them into line too in which case we're going to see some seriously fast phones in 2019, just on account of their external storage.

Nokia did try putting SD cards into their phones and look what happened. Now it's a possibility once more.

The already confusing markings on memory cards are about to gain another factor - express cards will also be EX I. So that makes a 128GB card potentially 128GB Class 10, SDUC, UHS III, A2, EX1 and now we want to die a little. μ