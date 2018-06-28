Google Home and Chromecast suffer 12 hours of global borkage

GOOGLE IS INVESTIGATING a massive outage of its Google Home and Google Chromecast gadgets which were globally borked for several hours on Wednesday night.

The company is yet to explain what happened, beyond what we know, which is that millions of Google Home and Google Home Mini devices started telling us to "try again in a few seconds".

The 'few seconds' turned out to be twelve feckless hours with little from Google beyond the acknowledgement that it was aware and that it was working on it.

Of course, as is the standard for troubleshooting, Google's Twitter feed spent a good chunk of the early part of the drama telling customers that they hadn't set their devices up properly.

Fortunately, when it became obvious that the problem was wider in scope, it changed its tune. However, it only acknowledged that there was a problem, continuing to evade requests for a reason or expected fix time.

The whole event served as a reminder that without the infrastructure that powers them, voice assistants are little more than doorstops.

Google finally released an official statement reading: "We've identified a fix for the issue impacting Google Home and Chromecast users and it will be automatically rolled out over the next 6 hours. If you would like an immediate fix please follow the directions to reboot your device.

"If you're still experiencing an issue after rebooting, contact us at Google Home Support. We are really sorry for the inconvenience and are taking steps to prevent this issue from happening in the future."

Some users questioned why there was no failsafe on the devices to send updates to customers. whilst others sat there with the lights off and the TV showing static wondering why they thought giving so much control over their house to Google was ever a good idea.

This is the second big borkage of the year for Google Home, though the first was far less dramatic. μ