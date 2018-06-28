Apple and Samsung's patent feud is finally over after seven long years

REJOICE, TECH JOURNALISTS! The years-long patent battle between Apple and Samsung is finally over.

The two phone makers this week agreed a settlement in the patent infringement dispute, which INQ has been covering for an excruciating seven-long-years.

"Plaintiff Apple Inc. and defendants Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics America, Inc., and Samsung Telecommunications America, LLC would like to inform the court that they have agreed to drop and settle their remaining claims and counterclaims in this matter," the firms' filing read.

Lucy Koh, the poor US district court judge who has presided over the entire legal squabble, signed off an order of dismissal on Wednesday, putting an official end to the childlike dispute.

The settlement asks that all claims in the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning they could not be refiled. Further terms of the deal were not disclosed, so we'll perhaps never know how long Samsung was forced to cough-up in the end.

Apple was initially awarded $1bn in compensation in 2012 after a court agreed with its claims that Samsung "blatantly ripped off" the design of the iPhone, and infringed on its patents related to the rounded corners of phones, the rim surrounding the front face, and the grid of icons in the home screen.

Apple also managed to successfully get some Samsung smartphones banned in the US, including the now-defunct Galaxy Nexus.

As recently as May this year, this $1bn figure was reduced to $539m, although this is more than the $399m figure Samsung had managed knock the court down to previously.

Samsung refused to comment on the settlement, while Apple pointed journalists to a statement it released last month.

"We believe deeply in the value of design, and our teams work tirelessly to create innovative products that delight our customers. This case has always been about more than money," an Apple spokesperson said at the time.

"Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design. It is important that we continue to protect the hard work and innovation of so many people at Apple." µ