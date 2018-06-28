Swann camera customers report receiving the wrong footage

ONE OF Britain's biggest security camera brands, Swann. is flapping this morning after it emerged that it had sent footage from a different family to a customer's app. And if that wasn't bad enough, they happened to be a BBC staff member and so it didn't take long for the news to get out.

The BBC had been told that last Saturday's error was a "one-off; incident" but since then a further customer has reported seeing a pub instead of their home on their app.

The Information Commissioners Office has been informed by Swann itself, and investigations are ongoing.

"I was out and I had a couple of alerts," explains the first victim. "Naturally, I looked at my phone only to see the video was not of my home.

"At first I ignored it - I thought it must be an error - then I had several other alerts, at which point I thought I had better get in touch with Swann."

Swann eventually acted when the company's PR agency was informed. A representative explained that the fault had been caused by a 'human error' which caused two devices to be manufactured with the same security key.

"We are regretful that this was not addressed immediately and adequately by our support team when discovered," the company said. We have addressed this and made some internal changes."

No other third parties had access to the data. But contrary to Swann's reassurances, there have been other incidents. Behold:

Can @swannsecurity please tell me why both our smart devices can reliably access the CCTV cameras from a pub. Moreover, who's viewing our cameras? Anyone recognise the pub? pic.twitter.com/LSfUIfF1FE — The Obscure Brewer (@Battwave) May 30, 2018

Swann suspects that the two customers involved registered the same username and password. Which strikes us a reason, not an excuse - whichever way you slice it, this shouldn't happen and Swann has dropped the ball.

At this stage, we don't know if this is two isolated incidents or the tip of the iceberg. Our advice, if you're a Swann customer is to read warning notices carefully when you use the app, and if needs be, contact Swann support.

All in all, it's proof that a swan can break a man's arm, but only a Swann can break his heart. By not working properly. Leading to burglary. Which can be upsetting. μ