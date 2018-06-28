Apple might launch all-in-one subscription service for music, magazines and TV

APPLE IS REPORTEDLY planning to take on Amazon Prime with a one-stop-shop subscription service for music, magazines and TV shows.

So says The Information, which has heard from 'two people familiar with the company's plans' that Apple is considering combining its upcoming magazine service and original content television with its existing Apple Music service.

The rumoured Apple-branded magazine subscription service will arrive in 2019, according to the report. The launch will follow the company's acquisition of Texture in March of this year, an all-you-can-read Netflix-style service for iOS, Android and Windows that offers access to more than 200 premium magazines.

While Apple has already made strides into original TV programming with the shows Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke: The Series, both of which debuted in Apple Music, the firm reportedly plans to spend $1bn to produce original content in 2018, having already signed deals with the likes of Kristen Wiig, Oprah and the Obamas.

"While well below the $5bn Amazon is spending and Netflix's $8bn-plus budget, the sum is a big new bet for a company that has always shied away from buying content, relying on extensive partnerships with television and movie studios with iTunes," The Information writes.

According to recent rumours, Apple has more than a dozen shows in development that will be ready-to-air in 2019.

The Information notes that Apple will allow customers to subscribe to each service seperately, before likely launching an all-in-one bundle that lets customers get access to magazines, music, TV for a monthly fee.

It's unclear when Apple plans to launch the service, and pricing details remain murky too.

Offering a bundled package, as well as subscriptions for individual services, could see Apple gain on Amazon, which recently revealed that it has 100 million people signed up to its Prime service globally.

Apple, naturally, hasn't commented on the rumours. µ