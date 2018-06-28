Google boosts its Linux Foundation membership to Platinum level

GOOGLE HAS BOOSTED its membership to the Linux Foundation up to the hefty $500,000 per year Platinum level.

The move its quite a step for the search giant, which while a supporter of the Linux Foundation, has been quite happily pottering away at the rather low Silver level, which costs corporations a paltry $100,000 a year.

And while half a million dollars per year is nothing to a tech giant like Google, the move still shows how it's committing more fully to the Linux Foundation and its open source values. The step up to being a platinum member will also see Sarah Novotny, Google's head of open source strategy for the Google Cloud division, join the Linux Foundation board of directors.

"Google is one of the biggest contributors to and supporters of open source in the world, and we are thrilled that they have decided to increase their involvement in The Linux Foundation," said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation.

"We are honoured that Sarah Novotny, one of the leading figures in the open source community, will join our board - she will be a tremendous asset."

Putting aside this backslapping, the move will mean Google joins the likes of Samsung, Intel, Microsoft, IBM and Qualcomm at the top of the Linux Foundation member pile. As such, the search giant will likely have a bigger role to play in the work it does with the Linux Foundation and its influence over the world of open source.

"Open source is an essential part of Google's culture, and we've long recognised the potential of open ecosystems to grow quickly, be more resilient and adaptable in the face of change, and create better software" said Novotny, who's naturally down with open source.

"The Linux Foundation is a fixture in the open source community. By working closely with the organization, we can better engage with the community-at-large and continue to build a more inclusive ecosystem where everyone can benefit."

So far Google boasts it has contributed to more than 10,000 open source projects to date, so we can expect it to get involved in a heck of a lot more now that it's joined the Linux Foundation's top brass. µ