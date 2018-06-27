PornHub adds closed captions (oh baby) to grot vids

(HEY, BIG GUY, YOU WANNA SEE SOMETHING) *seductive tone* (PornHub has introduced closed captions to describe [oh yeah] the steamy action in its videos).

PornHub has previously slid audio description options into an orgy of its grot vids to help give people with visual impairments (no not from that, you at the back) a spoken breakdown of the sexy and/or depraved action happening in its videos.

But deaf people haven't had the inverse pleasure of a service that can cater for them until now. They had to be satisfied with satisfying themselves to just the visual activities, rather than get a flavour of the aural action going on.

To solve that, PornHub has inserted closed captions into more than 1,000 porn clips on its site. These captions not only capture to what's being said and who's saying it but will also add "descriptive and interpretive text " into the mix.

"By integrating our new Closed Captioning category, we are now able to render some of our most popular adult content more enjoyable for our users who are hearing impaired," said Corey Price, VP at PornHub.

The closed captions will be hand-captioned rather than cooked up by smart software or audio recognition tech; we guess there'll be a set of PornHub staff who'll get given hand-jobs, only not the kind they'd like.

The captions will also, according to PornHub, be able to convey the different emotional changes in porn actors voices as well as communicate non-vocal audio that's... um... "relevant to the storyline". [Doorbell rings for pizza delivery].

We'd go and check this for ourselves, but we're at work and believe it or not we have some semblance of professional values. Just give us 10... no, five minutes. µ