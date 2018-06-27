Slack suffers global outage as 'connectivity issues' take service offline

WORKPLACE CHAT APPLICATION Slack is currently down, with the company confirming that it's suffering connectivity issues.

The borkage, which means INQ staffers might actually get some work done this afternoon, means users are unable to send messages, with the service instead displaying the error: "Slack couldn't send this message."

Some users are also complaining that they've been booted from the service and can't currently log back in.

Over on its website, Slack confirmed that it's having some issues: "We've received word that all workspaces are having troubles connecting to Slack. We're currently investigating the issue, and will have updates shortly."

Slack has been keeping its users up-to-date with the outage with regular updates on Twitter.

"Apologies - we're seeing reports of people not being able to connect to Slack and we're on the case investigating it," one update said.

"So sorry for the trouble, we're working on getting you connected and we'll update status.slack.com as soon as we have more news," another stated.

Down Detector shows that the outage is affecting Slack users globally. Just in time for the football, too.

We'll update this story as we hear more. µ