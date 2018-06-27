Microsoft releases fix for Google Chrome borkage in Windows 10, again

MICROSOFT HAS PUSHED OUT yet more patches for Windows 10 that fixes, er, yet more issues plaguing Google Chrome users.

Ever since the Windows 10 April Update was first released earlier this year, users of Google's Chrome browser have been suffering.

The update, build 1803, saw many users (including team INQ) to suffer complete system freezes when the OS was used alongside Google Chrome, an issue that also plagued Microsoft's Cortana.

Although this bug was squashed back in May, and despite Microsoft's recent claims that the April Update is fit for business, users have been reporting similar glitches since Google released Chrome 67.0.3396.79 in early June, with others reporting high CPU usage when using the browser on Windows 10.

Microsoft claims its latest round of patches for Windows 10, bundled under the update KB4284848, will finally bring Chrome users some relief and finally stop the browser from crashing.

The updates, which arrive just two weeks after Microsoft's latest Patch Tuesday bug fix bundle, also fixes issues with related to Windows 10's Video Settings HDR streaming calibration slider, which wasn't working for some due "a conflict with the panel brightness intensity settings configured by certain OEMs", and resolves compatibility issues with some live TV streaming content providers and Media Center-generated content.

There are also fixes for performance issues with Mixed Reality on some laptops including Microsoft's own Surface Book 2, connection and UI problems in Remote Desktop, and a Microsoft Edge glitch caused Microsoft Edge to stop working when it initializes the download of certain fonts.

The latter was introduced in Microsoft's June 12 update, as was a bug that caused an error message when users accessed files or running programs from a shared folder using the SMBv1 protocol. This has also been fixed, Microsoft says.

As usual, Microsoft's latest patches can be downloaded via Windows Update. µ