Robotic Engineer Barbie comes with six free coding lessons for kids

TOY GIANT Mattel has released the latest Barbie in its series affectionately known as "backpedalling from that ruddy book".

Robotic Engineer Barbie is part of a range of products designed to bring coding to kids. No, not just female ones - get your mind out of that particular bourgeois dated mode of sexist thinking, Daddy-oh.

REB - we're sure she won't mind if we call her REB - comes with six coding lessons aimed at kindergarten aged kids as part of its deal with Tynker.

"Our mission is to empower youth to become the makers of tomorrow through coding, and the Barbie brand is an ideal partner to help us introduce programming to a large number of kids in a fun, engaging way," says Tynker CEO Krishna Vedati.

"It's critical that all young learners have an opportunity to explore the possibilities available in STEM fields, and Tynker's Barbie programming experience is a valuable tool to introduce kids of all ages to these concepts while building their coding skills."

This is just the start of a year of activity for the newly-enlightened Barbie. There'll also be robotics in association with Black Girls Code, a coding e-book, and of course more lessons for Barbie.

The core aims are teaching logic, problem-solving and of course the code itself. As part of the course, you can play the role of musician, pastry chef (awooga - slight stereotype alert), fellow robotics engineer, farmer, beekeeper and astronaut. Because in Barbie's world you can do anything you want.

Where's Ken in all this? F*ck Ken. That's where. This is about YOU and BARBIE and some kickass girl power.

But the PC overload doesn't end there - Robot Engineering Barbie also comes in four different skin tones. It's all a long way from "I'm only creating the design ideas… I'll need Steven and Brian's help to turn it into a real game!". Yes, Mattel - we've not forgotten. μ