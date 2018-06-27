Facebook changes its mind on crypto ads, decides they're OK

FACEBOOK HAS PULLED A 180 on its decision to ban cryptocurrency adverts on its social network, but initial coin offerings (ICOs) will remain prohibited.

Back in January, Facebook decided to slap a ban on all cryptocurrency and ICO adverts, citing the move as a means to protect people from misleading ads and spaffing their money on rogue digital money investments. The ad ban came slap bang in the middle of a surging interest in cryptocurrency.

But now Facebook is backtracking, in part, on its decision.

"In the last few months, we've looked at the best way to refine this policy — to allow some ads while also working to ensure that they're safe," said Rob Leathern, product management director at Facebook.

"So starting 26 June, we'll be updating our policy to allow ads that promote cryptocurrency and related content from pre-approved advertisers. But we'll continue to prohibit ads that promote binary options and initial coin offerings."

A cynic could argue that the money Facebook might have been making from hosting ads about cryptocurrency and services related to digital money, may have been too much to walk away from. After all, Facebook is probably rather keen to generate a good dollop of cash in case the Cambridge Analytica data scandal and other data mishaps come round to bite it in the backside.

However, Leathern did note that Facebook will cast a careful eye other the cryptocurrency adverts it'll allow on its platform.

"Advertisers wanting to run ads for cryptocurrency products and services must submit an application to help us assess their eligibility — including any licenses they have obtained, whether they are traded on a public stock exchange, and other relevant public background on their business," he said.

"Given these restrictions, not everyone who wants to advertise will be able to do so. But we'll listen to feedback, look at how well this policy works and continue to study this technology so that, if necessary, we can revise it over time."

That last bit could suggest that Facebook might change its mind once again if its finding cryptocurrency adverts to be a nuisance for its users. But time will have to tell on that. µ