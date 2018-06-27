Qualcomm's new Snapdragon chips will bring dual cameras to mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm is whacking out new Snapdragon chips at one hell of a rate

YET ANOTHER BATCH OF SNAPDRAGON CHIPS has been knocked out by Qualcomm, this time with the aim to help bring dual cameras to mid-tier Android smartphones.

The Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 SoCs all plan to bring boosted performance, power efficiency and feature support over their mid-range predecessors.

Let's start with the top of the pack, the Snapdragon 632. This is an octa-core chipset with a touted 40 per cent hike in compute power over the Snapdragon 626. With enough power to push pixels to FHD+ displays, think 1080p and above. The chip also supports dual 13MP cameras and 4K video recording.

Coming from Qualcomm, the chip naturally supports LTE Advanced and also rocks artificial intelligence (AI) processing to handle smart things like facial recognition and smart image processing. It won't exactly be a graphics powerhouse though, as the chip's Adreno 506 only offers a 10 per cent hike in power over its predecessor.

Both the Snapdragon 439 and 429 are eight-core rocking chipsets, but they only have the grunt for 8MP dual cameras and don't have the guts to capture 4K; not that that'll matter as the mobile displays they are likely to drive will probably not top 1080p.

The chips also only support regular LTE, so no blazing fast mobile broadband connectivity here. But they do both get a graphics boost over their predecessors with the Adreno 505 GPU in the Snapdragon 439 offering a 20 per cent boost in power over its predecessors, and the Adreno 504 in the Snapdragon 429 surging ahead with a 50 per cent hike in GPU performance.

So while none of these chips are likely to bother the higher-end Snapdragon 845, they should be more than enough to keep a mid-range smartphone ticking along nicely, once they make their debut in the second half of the year.

But that's not all Qualcomm has been working on. The chipmaker also revealed the Snapdragon Wear 2500, its first new smartwatch chip in more than two years,

The chip is aimed at powering kids' smartwatches and designed to power a custom operating system build for said wearables, rather than Google's Wear OS. So while the chip supports LTE, location tracking and other sensors it's not the general purpose smartwatch chipset we've been expecting form the chipmaker.

Nevertheless, Qualcomm has been a busy bee, kicking out not only this bevvy of Snapdragon chips but also processors built to power Windows 10 machines in a bid to offer an alternative to Intel's laptop chips. µ