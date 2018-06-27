Facebook's Project Aquila comes back down to earth as the social network shuts it down

It's the end of Project Aquila as we know it but Facebook feels fine

FACEBOOK HAS DRONED ON about its Project Aquila aerial internet initiative for some time, but now it has revealed the broadband-beaming plan is over.

Facebook revealed Project Aquila back in 2014, painting a picture of wireless connectivity being beamed down on areas with poor or no connectivity through an airborne network of solar-powered drones connected by frickin' lasers.

When we spoke to Facebook chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer back in 2015, the project seemed not too far off from a reality and showcased Facebook's ambition to be a heck of a lot more than just a social network. But much like Icarus, Facebook's ambition appeared to fly too close to the sun and Project Aquila has crashed back to earth.

Yael Maguire, Facebook's director of engineering, announced the end of Project Aquila, claiming it had failed the long drone flight times needed to properly create a flying WiFi network. He added that other companies had made more high way in creating a high altitude platform station (HAPS) system.

"As we've worked on these efforts, it's been exciting to see leading companies in the aerospace industry start investing in this technology too — including the design and construction of new high-altitude aircraft. Given these developments, we've decided not to design or build our own aircraft any longer, and to close our facility in Bridgwater," explained Maguire.

"Going forward, we'll continue to work with partners like Airbus on HAPS connectivity generally, and on the other technologies needed to make this system work, like flight control computers and high-density batteries."

So Project Aquila will no longer exist in its current form but will rise for the ashes as a kinda technology partnership with others.

Fans of Facebook's tech work, if there are any after the Cambridge Analytica scandal and other data privacy borkage, might be disappointed to hear this. But Facebook has other interesting connectivity projects in the works, notably its Terragraph Project, which aims to replace fibre broadband in urban areas with high-speed wireless interconnected nodes. µ