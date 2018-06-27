LG's V40 ThinQ will reportedly pack five cameras, because FFS

PHONE MAKER LG's is seemingly taking tips from The Onion for its next flagship V-Series smartphone, which will reportedly pack five (five!) cameras.

The handset, which Evan Blass claims will arrive as the LG V40 ThinQ (below), looks set to make Huawei's P20 Pro look modest with two cameras on its front and three on its backside, according to a report by Android Police.

V35 ThinQ (Emma) is arriving around the same time as G7 ThinQ (Neo/Judy), while V40 ThinQ (Storm) is the late summer / early fall flagship. https://t.co/dDLeTYwKEf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 20, 2018

The two cameras on the front allegedly arrive equipped with iPhone X-style Face ID tech, enabling them to be used for depth-based face recognition.

The trio of snappers on the rear will include a wide lens and LG's signature ultra-wide lens, the report says, although the purpose of the third sensor remains unclear. It's likely, though, that it'll be a zoom lens or bokeh or depth of field effects.

The report follows speculation that this year's iPhone line-up and next year's Galaxy S10 will include at least one variant with a triple-lens camera.

If the V40 ThinQ's rumoured five-camera setup hadn't already put you off, Android Police reports that LG is also planning to equip the flagship with a notch, similar to that seen on the G7 ThinQ. In fact, the design will "essentially resemble" a scaled-up LG G7, according to the report.

Elsewhere, LG's V40 ThinQ will reportedly pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, LG's Quad DAC tech, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Android Police notes, however, that it's unclear whether LG will adopt for an OLED or LCD panel.

According to Evan Blass, the V40 ThinkQ will be arriving in "late summer, early fall". So, er, that's something to look forward to. µ