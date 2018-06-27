Uber overturns London ban as court rules it's now 'fit and proper'

RIDE-HAILING OUTFIT Uber has been granted a new 15-month probationary licence in London, despite criticism over its "gung-ho" attitude to business.

At the start of the hearing, Uber admitted that Transport for London's (TfL) original decision not to renew its five-year licence had been correct, and said the company has "since acknowledged and apologised for their past mistakes and made far-reaching changes to address them."

Uber was stripped of its licence in September 2017 after TfL raised concerns about the company's approach to reporting criminal offences, its treatment of drivers, how it conducted medical and criminal checks on drivers, and whether software employed to evade regulation was being used in London.

During the hearing, Uber told the court that there has been "wholesale change" at the firm since TfL's decision.

The company said it has "changed its senior leadership; strengthened its governance arrangements; clarified and secured its relations with other companies in the Uber group; updated and improved its policies in a wide range of areas; and is taking steps to transform its corporate culture".

Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot, who called out the company's "gung-ho" attitude to business during the two-day hearing, ruled on Tuesday that, taking into account Uber's new governance, the firm is now fit and proper to hold a licence.

"Taking into account the new governance arrangements, I find that whilst ULL was not a fit and proper person at the time of the decision letter and in the months that followed, it has provided evidence to this court that it is now a fit and proper person,'' she said.

The new licence is subject to conditions agreed with TfL. These include putting together an independently verified report every six months into how the company is progressing, reporting any data breaches to TfL, and giving TfL a month's notice of any changes it makes to its operating model.

Uber also agreed to pay TfL's legal costs of £425,500.

Tom Elvidge, general manager of Uber in the UK, said: "We are pleased with today's decision. We will continue to work with TfL to address their concerns and earn their trust, while providing the best possible service for our customers."

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, added: "After years of operating poorly in London, Uber has now accepted that TfL's action in refusing to renew their licence was totally justified. Today our stance has been vindicated by the court.

"Uber has been put on probation - their 15-month licence has a clear set of conditions that TfL will thoroughly monitor and enforce.

"As a result of us standing up for Londoners, Uber has been forced to overhaul the way it operates not just in London but across the world."

Unsurprisingly the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association (LTDA) is unhappy with the verdict, claiming the justice system has failed Londoners - despite the Uber's boasts that it has 3.6 million regular passengers and 45,000 drivers in the city.

Steve McNamara, TDLA general secretary, said: "We're disappointed that the court has sided with Uber and the firm has been given a 15-month licence to operate in London.

"Uber's blatant disregard for TfL's regulations and public safety was laid before the court. When TfL's lawyers grilled Uber on its handling of the 2016 data breach and its shocking failure to report sexual assaults to the police, Uber just blamed its tainted past on its former leadership.

"The justice system has failed Londoners today and let an aggressive multinational corporation win. Uber is not a fit and proper operator and the LTDA will be consulting its lawyers as to how we can hold it to account and keep streets safe for Londoners. µ