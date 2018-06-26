Nvidia prototype board leak teases GDDR6 for upcoming Turing GPU
Upgrade will bring serious pixel pushing power to future Nvidia graphics cards
NVIDIA'S NEXT-GEN Turing graphics hardware may have been spotted sporting GDDR6 video memory and a trio of 8-pin PCIe power connectors.
That would suggest the upcoming, but apparently not coming any time soon GPU architecture from Team Green could be a serious pixel pushing powerhouse.
Well, that's if a snap of a prototype board, though to be part of a Turing-based GPU, captured TweakTown is legit.
While there's no GPU on the board itself, the power connectors and what appears to be 12 modules of super-fast GDDR6 RAM from Micron, would suggest that the board in question is designed to support a next-gen Nvidia GPU.
Said GPU may not be a GeForce card though; it could just as easily be a board for a new Tesla graphics accelerator based on the Turing architecture, designed for use in data centres.
As such, we're still in the dark when it comes to the tech-specs of the next-generation GeForce GTX graphics cards.
But from the prototype, it's not hard to imagine a high-end Turing-based GeForce card could come with 12GB of GDDR6 RAM. That would give it a hefty performance over Nvidia's top consumer GPU, the GeForce GTX 1080Ti, which comes with 11GB of GDDR5X video memory.
A Turing-based top-of-the-line GeForce GTX, likely suffixed with 1180 or 2080, will almost certainly be designed to push 4K at a minimum of 60 frames per second, with the potential to hit 144 frames per second. Such a high frame rate will be needed to get the most out of Nvidia certified 4K HDR 144Hz displays, which we took a gander at back in May.
For the time being Nvidia is keeping its lips sealed on any solid details around Turing, which as far as we know is just a preliminary codename for the next-gen GPU architecture.
But Nvidia will need to showcase something before too long as Intel has decided it wants a slice of GPU action, so Nvidia will need a big gun to see of AMD and any future graphics rivals. µ
