The Oculus Go is now available to buy in Blighty
Standalone VR headset can be yours from £199
FACEBOOK-OWNED Oculus' standalone virtual reality (VR) headset, the Oculus Go, is now available to pick up in Blighty.
The Oculus Go was first launched in October last year, with the firm describing the headset as "sweet spot" between high-end VR headsets that require users to be hooked up to an expensive PC and cheaper models that need a smartphone connection in order to function.
The all-in-one VR headset is designed to be accessible and is made up of "super lightweight" materials, including a new "soft and breathable" fabric for the facial interface.
The Oculus Go also features "fast-switch" WQHD LCD, lenses that offer the same wide field-of-view as the higher-end Rift, and built-in spatial audio so you don't need to hook up headphones to the device. However, there's also a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening, or for when you're getting on your housemates' nerves.
"We believe Oculus Go will be the most accessible VR experience," Barra said at the headset's launch.
While buyers have been able to reserve a device for a few months now, Oculus announced on Tuesday that it's now available to order online, and can be picked up in over 300 physical stores across Europe, Canada and the UK.
A 32GB version of the Oculus Go can be picked up for £199, with a 64GB model costing £249.
Oculus on Tuesday also announced the official launch of its Oculus TV service, a one-stop-shop for watching streaming video content in VR. µ
