Gitlab moves to Google Cloud from Azure to facilitate the Kubernetes revolution

CODE REPOSITORY Gitlab has announced it is migrating away from Microsoft Azure to further create distance between it and the tech giant.

Its biggest rival, GitHub, was recently sold to Microsoft for $7.5bn, but the inherent dislike of the notoriously closed-source company (historically at least) has led some hard-line coders to remove their code from GitHub altogether, with many choosing Gitlab, which claimed to have had a 10-fold increase in traffic after the announcement was made.

Now, to further separate itself from Redmond, Gitlab will switch to Google Cloud as its main storage provider, thus cutting itself off as completely as is possible from Microsoft.

Of course, Google is no angel in many coders eyes, but it's generally accepted that Google is more of a devil with redeeming features and more trustworthy for the type of thing that they need.

Officially Gitlab's move is about "Improving the performance and reliability of GitLab.com"

The other factor is Kubernetes: "We believe Kubernetes is the future. It's a technology that makes reliability at massive scale possible. This is why earlier this year we shipped native integration with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to give GitLab users a simple way to use Kubernetes.

"Similarly, we've chosen GCP as our cloud provider because of our desire to run GitLab on Kubernetes. Google invented Kubernetes, and GKE has the most robust and mature Kubernetes support. Migrating to GCP is the next step in our plan to make GitLab.com ready for your mission-critical workloads."

Gitlab will be enabling the changes using its Geo feature which is used for making clone copies and as in this case, migrating data.

There's always been a shadow copy of the entire GitLab infrastructure hidden away in Google Cloud, but now with the Microsoft deal done, it looks like an ideal opportunity to show its hand as a Redmond free alternative, for rightly or wrongly.

The full migration takes place on 28 July. μ