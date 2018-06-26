Mozilla teams up with 'Have I Been Pwned' for Firefox hack warning service

MOZILLA HAS JOINED FORCES with 'Have I Been Pwned' to alert Firefox users if they've fallen victim to a data breach.

Have I Been Pwned, owned by Australian security researcher Troy Hunt, includes a database of email addresses that are known to have been compromised in data breaches. According to Hunt, the service currently holds 5.1 billion records, 3.1 billion of which are unique email addresses.

While Mozilla integrated Have I Been Pwned's data into its Breach Alerts feature in 2017, it's now expanding this into a breach search and notification service dubbed 'Firefox Monitor'.

The tool will allow Firefox users to enter an email address to see if their account was part of a known breach. If so, Firefox Monitor will let them know the extent of the personal data exposed, and serve up recommendations on how to secure their account.

Mozilla is also considering a service that would notify people when new breaches include their submitted data.

The firm will tread carefully when it comes to user privacy, too, with Mozilla working with Cloudflare to create a method of anonymized data sharing for Firefox Monitor, which never sends your full email address to a third party, outside of Mozilla.

Speaking about the partnership, Hunt swooned: "This is major because Firefox has an install base of hundreds of millions of people which significantly expands the audience that can be reached once this feature rolls out to the mainstream."

"I'm really happy to see Firefox integrating with HIBP in this fashion, not just to get it in front of as many people as possible, but because I have a great deal of respect for their contributions to the technology community."

Mozilla will invite around 250,000 users (mainly in the US) to try out Firefox Monitor in its first testing slated for next week. If successful, the plan is to make the service available to all Firefox users.

Hunt also announced that 1Password has also added data from Have I Been Pwned to Watchtower, a feature in its web version of the product. µ