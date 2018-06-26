Microsoft partners with Adblock Plus to lure iOS and Android users to Edge

MICROSOFT HAS added an ad-blocker to its Edge browser on Android and iOS.

The company has teamed up with Adblock Plus to offer an embedded service that can be turned off and on again with a toggle switch in settings and requires no additional software or plug-ins.

The news follows Google's inclusion of ad-blocking software in Chrome which launched earlier this year. The decision to team up with a third party suggests that Microsoft recognises the appeal of the offering and wanted in, quickly.

Thing is, while Google offered us a very gentle blocking of stuff that didn't comply to its standards for white-listing, Ad Blocker Plus is the real deal and will actively block content that helps sites like ours to survive. So yeah, we're not happy.

Firefox offers ad-blocking for In-Private browsing (ie porn mode) and all the major browsers are capable of third party blockers to one level or another, though in the case of Android, such apps have been long-since banned from the Play Store and must be sideloaded.

Microsoft Edge is still proving fairly unpopular amongst its core Windows 10 audience and it is doubtless hoped that appealing to mobile users will help persuade them, thanks to the ability to jump between devices seamlessly - though if it works as well as Skype on that score, we'll be steering well clear.

Nevertheless, there have already been five million installs of Microsoft Edge for Android, though we'd suspect the vast majority of them were curiosity, and that markedly few have switched from the default Chrome browser.

The continuing battle between browser companies about which is the best/safest/most secure has been going on for years. A side-effect of Edge going ad-less will be that more than likely it will speed up and we'll hear the usual bleating from the marketing department when "our users tell us…"

The feature is being rolled out in the coming days and weeks globally. It's currently in test for iOS. μ