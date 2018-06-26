Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets Nintendo Toy-Con support

JAPANESE GAMING FIRM Nintendo has released an update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that allows you to race using a cardboard motorbike.

If you own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch, and you absolutely should, a new software update adds support for the Toy-Con Motorbike controller found in the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit.

Once the update (version 1.5) has been installed, select the 'Nintendo Labo' icon on the game's title and select Toy-Con as the control type. From here, you can use the cardboard handlebars to turn, twist the right handlebar to accelerate, and use the other Joy-Con buttons to fire items, brake, and drift around tracks.

If you know a bunch of friends with Nintendo Labo, you can even use up to four Toy-Con Motorbikes to play simultaneously.

Nintendo says that "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the first game outside of Nintendo Labo software to receive Toy-Con support, and more titles will be compatible with Nintendo Labo in the future."

The firm on Tuesday also announced a new Nintendo Labo Creators Contest. Starting 19 July, the contest challenges Ninty fans to create a musical instrument or a unique gaming experience using Labo.

The best creations will some exclusive Labo gear, including jackets, certificates and a Labo-inspired Nintendo Switch console with a cardboard-themed paint job (above).

Unfortunately, the contest is only available to those in the US and Canada, so no cardboard-themed Switch for us Brits.

Nintendo's latest announcements come just weeks after the firm's E3 stream, where it unveiled Super Smash Bros: Ultimate, which will see the family-friendly beat em' up squeeze in every single character from the previous Smash Bros games, including those from downloadable content and Nintendo 3DS games.

To go with the game, Nintendo also revealed that the game will support a retro re-release of the GameCube controller, which will come sporting Smash Bros branding. µ