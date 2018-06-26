iOS 12 public beta now available to download, if you dare

IF YOU AIN'T AFRAID OF BUGS you can now download iOS 12 via Apple's public beta programme.

The OS, which is supported on all of the same devices as iOS 11, focuses on improving performance and reliability, with Apple claiming it'll make everyday tasks on the iPhone and iPad faster and more responsive, with the camera launching up to 70 per cent faster and apps launching up to 40 per cent faster.

Like Google, Apple is also introducing tools so that users can better monitor and limit the amount of time they spend gawping at their iDevice.

A new 'Screen Time' app will send you a weekly activity summary, showing you how long you've spent ogling sandwiches on Instagram, while a tool called 'app limits' allowing you to limit the amount of time you - or your kids - spend on certain apps each day.

Further, Do Not Disturb's new 'bedtime' feature will ensure no Candy Crush notifications wake you up, while support for grouped notifications will reduce the amount of time you're distracted by pop-ups.

iOS 12 also brings with it support for Group FaceTime calls, updated Photos, News and Stocks apps, multi-user support for Face ID, and Memoji for iPhone X users.

As noted by CNET, however, not all of iOS 12's new features are available to try in this first public beta. New augmented reality features from ARKit 2 - such as support for multiplayer gaming and Apple's new measure app - are not available to take for a spin yet, nor is Siri Shortcuts, a feature that lets you create personalised requests for Apple's digital helper.

Naturally, Apple advises that iOS 12 shouldn't be downloaded onto your main iPhone or iPad just yet. Naturally, the INQUIRER has shunned Apple's advice, so expect to find us tweeting about how our iPhone X has gone to Borksville later today.

If you're willing to take the risk, first back up your iPhone and iPad, and then visit Apple's Beta Software Programme website on your iPhone or iPad to enrol your device. Once this is done, you'll be able to download iOS 12 over-the-air by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. µ