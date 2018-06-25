Canonical: Two-thirds of Ubuntu 18.04 users agreed to data collection

IT APPEARS that there are still some tech companies that we trust.

In the first report since Ubuntu first started requesting analytics, maker Canonical has revealed that most users have opted in - and the results are interesting.

67 per cent have decided that Canonical is OK to collect their data from Ubuntu 18.04 LTE (desktop version only). Given that many people choose Linux to have more control over their privacy, this seems way high and we can only assume (barring a mistake) that Ubuntu users trust Ubuntu way more than Windows users trust Microsoft.

The idea was to collect data for internal use - not for selling or using for targetted ads or any of that nonsense. No siree bob.

Not all the datafication has been extrapolated yet. But we already know that most users have one CPU and one monitor, and that monitor is likely to feature a 1080p resolution.

We know that most users have 4-8GB of RAM, and we know that less than five per cent encrypt the disc with Ubuntu on it.

In order to assure users that its plans were benign, Canonical posted all the code relating to data collection on GitHub so people could crawl it themselves.

Other learnings include an average installation of Linux taking 18 minutes, with the fastest recorded being a mere 8 minutes.

Slightly worrying is that despite showing a large proportion of users being in the US, the global distribution may have been skewed by users not changing the -08:00 timezone which installation defaults to.

This curtain-raiser will lead to a dedicated stat for these sites. It's due for release during the Ubuntu 18.10 cycle (currently in development under the moniker of Cosmic Cuttlefish) which is due in October 2018.

Cosmic Cuttlefish isn't a long-term support version of the operating system - but nevertheless is likely to have a whole bunch of new features to gawp at. µ