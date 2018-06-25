Hackers slide porn into Super Mario Odyssey by exploiting Nintendo Switch profile pics

FINDING PORN in Super Mario Odyssey is so unexpected that you might think the moustachioed plumber is hallucinating from PTSD after being forced to rescue Princess Peach for the umpteenth time.

But you'd be wrong, as according to Reddit gossip, hackers have found a way to insert porn images into the wholesome Nintendo Switch hit game.

The problems stems from the game's new Luigi's Balloon World online mode, which displays an image of the user's profile to denote that they have created the balloon-chasing challenge which another player has engaged in.

However, hackers have found a way to exploit this and use a custom image as their profile picture, meaning said image pops up on the balloons that appear in Mario Odyssey when the Switch is connected to the internet.

Hackers being hackers have inevitably used this to display lewd and pornographic images, seemingly with the sole purpose of upsetting people, especially children.

Nintendo tends to keep its software and consoles very locked down to prevent hackers from trolling its audience, particularly as it wants to protect younger players.

But Polygon tracked down the hacking problem to a home-brew software kit called DevMenu which allowed the troll-like software wranglers to create and upload custom avatar pics; normally such profiles are limited to either custom cartoony 'Mii' characters or the option to select pics of established Nintendo characters.

As such, the hackers found a way to troll and disturb players in Mario Odyssey simply looking for a jaunt of escapism into a selection of creative and cartoony worlds.

Nintendo will need to find a way to block the DevMenu software or at least its ability to upload avatar pics, and we suspect the Japanese gaming giant will come down very hard on the hackers if it finds them, as Ninty doesn't like people messing with its family-friendly games and reputation. µ