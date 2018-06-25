Qualcomm's Snapdragon 1000 chip looks to take on Intel's low-end Core i CPUs

CHIP SUPREMACY tends to involve Intel and AMD duking it out over core and thread counts, but Qualcomm is taking a different tact by aiming to challenge Intel at the low-end with its Snapdragon 1000 SoC.

While Qualcomm hasn't officially revealed the Snapdragon chip, WinFuture has the lowdown on the latest slice of silicon from the firm, aimed not at smartphones but at driving low-power, slim Windows 10 computers under the Always-Connected PCs initiative.

When it comes to powering such devices, Intel's Y and U-series Core I processors have held sway, balancing performance with power-sipping credentials. But some of these processors are somewhat lacklustre, which is why the Snapdragon 1000 apparently has a thermal design power of 12W.

That's nearly three times the power draw of Intel's Y-series processors and just 3W behind the chipmaker's U-series chips. As such, the Snapdragon 1000 should be able to draw upon enough power to give it a boost in performance that's comparable to the more prominent low-end laptop chips.

The Snapdragon 1000 promises to be a gutsier chipset than the Snapdragon 850 announced earlier this month, which is basically a re-designed Snapdragon 845 chip designed to run Windows 10.

Sporting ARM Cortex-A76 cores and using a 7nm fabrication process, the Snapdragon 1000 is expected to be comparable to a 15W Intel U-series Core i5, though we'll have to wait and see if such expectations come to fruition.

But such a chip could really challenge Intel at the low-power laptop and hybrid end of the PC market. And such a challenge is not something Intel really needs, given it already has AMD snapping at it once again with its second-generation Ryzen and Threadripper processors, as well as SoCs that have noteworthy graphical chops to beat Intel's own integrated graphics in laptop chips.

Of course, Intel is a dab hand at making laptop processors, while Qualcomm in comparison is a bit of an upstart, so time will tell in the latter can really challenge the former. µ