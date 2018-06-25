The Inquirer

John McAfee claims to have been poisoned, promises revenge

The never-ending drama of our favourite cyber-woodsman continues

Credit: @McAfeeOfficial
CRYPTOCURRENCY DAVY CROCKETT John McAfee has been caught up in an alleged assassination attempt, claiming to have been poisoned.

He says that "enemies" had "spiked something" and showed pictures of him wired up to everything the Vidant Medical Centre, North Carolina had to offer. He is said to have been unconscious for two days.

The warning to the perpetrators was sharp, vicious and to the point:

Mr McAfee, who is scheduled to launch a physical cryptocurrency next month, because of-course-he-is, was keen to quash any Twitter followers who doubted his story:

McAfee, 72, has already survived murder accusations, deportation from Guatemala and alleged arson on his Belize home, and is now about to make his second attempt to become the Libertarian candidate in the 2020 US Election.

The Brit-born antimalware mogul says he has been a victim of assassination attempts before, and currently lives with his wife and a staff of armed guards at his Tennessee home.

McAfee recently announced that he would eat his dinkle if Bitcoin wasn't worth a million by 2020, but following recent losses, he might be suddenly concerned about his little general's well-being.

We fully expect Mr McAfee will dispense with his enemies using an ancient Inca blowpipe and poison darts, disguised as one of those pens which make the lady take her clothes off. µ   

