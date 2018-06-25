John McAfee claims to have been poisoned, promises revenge

CRYPTOCURRENCY DAVY CROCKETT John McAfee has been caught up in an alleged assassination attempt, claiming to have been poisoned.

He says that "enemies" had "spiked something" and showed pictures of him wired up to everything the Vidant Medical Centre, North Carolina had to offer. He is said to have been unconscious for two days.

I apologize for my three day absence but I was unconscious for two days at the Vidant Medical Center in North Carolina and just woke up. My enemies maged to spike something that i ingested. However, I am more difficult to kill than anyone can possibly imagine. I am back. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 22, 2018

The warning to the perpetrators was sharp, vicious and to the point:

And for those who did this - You will soon understand the true meaning of wrath. I know exactly who you are. Youh had better be gone. pic.twitter.com/URgz5BtMLF — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 22, 2018

Mr McAfee, who is scheduled to launch a physical cryptocurrency next month, because of-course-he-is, was keen to quash any Twitter followers who doubted his story:

Idiot. Wake the fuck up to the reality of the world you are living in. Or just please get off my page until you do wake up. Sleeping people can help no one — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 22, 2018

McAfee, 72, has already survived murder accusations, deportation from Guatemala and alleged arson on his Belize home, and is now about to make his second attempt to become the Libertarian candidate in the 2020 US Election.

The Brit-born antimalware mogul says he has been a victim of assassination attempts before, and currently lives with his wife and a staff of armed guards at his Tennessee home.

McAfee recently announced that he would eat his dinkle if Bitcoin wasn't worth a million by 2020, but following recent losses, he might be suddenly concerned about his little general's well-being.

We fully expect Mr McAfee will dispense with his enemies using an ancient Inca blowpipe and poison darts, disguised as one of those pens which make the lady take her clothes off. µ