Uber begins appeal of TfL's decision to revoke its London licence

CRAPSICAB COMPANY Uber on Monday begins its appeal against Transport for London's (TfL) decision not to renew its licence in London.

The hearing will be held at Westminster Magistrates Court and is expected to last for three days. The chief magistrate will decide whether Uber is "fit and proper" to hold an operator licence in the capital now, rather than whether TfL's decision to revoke its licence was correct.

Uber's London licence expired on 30 September after TfL said it would not be renewed, citing concerns with the "conduct and approach" of the firm.

TfL said it was worried about Uber's approach to reporting criminal offences, its treatment of drivers, how it conducted medical and criminal checks on drivers, and whether software employed to evade regulation was being used in London.

Since the decision, Uber promised TfL it will "reform", and claims it has already made significant changes to its business. These include the appointment of three independent non-executive directors to its UK boards, the reporting of serious incidents to the Metropolitan police, and the altering of its app so that users are told that Uber has accepted their booking and their driver is licensed by TfL.

Philip Kolvin QC, who represented Uber at an earlier hearing, said: "TfL served a 21-page letter ... it was a most thorough document and the issues included not just what Uber did but how it did it, and underpinning those issues was a critique of Uber's approach.

"It has accepted a large number of those criticisms made by TfL, it admits it has failed in many respects. It has apologised. It has made changes to the way it operates - it has changed its leadership, its directors."

Uber, which has 3.6 million regular passengers and 45,000 drivers in the city, has been able to operate as normal during the appeal process. And if this week's decision doesn't go in its favour, the firm could theoretically turn to higher courts.

London isn't the only city where Uber faces friction, as its Brighton and Hove said earlier this year that its licensing panel has "unanimously" decided against renewing Uber's operator licence in the city.

The panel said it was worried about Uber's "lack of commitment to use only Brighton & Hove licensed drivers in the city", and raised "significant" concerns about the data breach that struck the company last year which exposed the data of 57 million drivers and users of the ride-hailing service. µ