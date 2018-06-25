Apple finally admits its 'butterfly' MacBook keyboards are borked

APPLE HAS FINALLY ADMITTED that the keyboards found on some MacBook and MacBook Pro models are prone to borkage.

Apple's second-gen butterfly keyboard design, first introduced with the 2015 12in MacBook, was recently found to fail twice as fast as MacBooks with a more traditional keyboard, and Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit as a result.

Reports claim that Apple knew that the delicate nature of the mechanism was prone to premature failure, but only over the last weekend has the firm admitted it with the launch of a new keyboard service programme.

"Today we launched a keyboard service program for our customers that covers a small percentage of keyboards in certain MacBook and MacBook Pro models which may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: letters or characters that repeat unexpectedly or don't appear when pressed or keys that feel 'sticky' or aren't responding in a consistent manner," Apple said in a statement to 9to5Mac.

Apple adds that the process "may involve the replacement of one or more keys or the whole keyboard."

Among the models eligible for repair are 12in MacBooks produced between 2015 and 2017, as well as 13in and 15in MacBook Pros produced between 2016 and 2017. If you've already paid to have your keyboard repaired, you can request a refund.

Be warned, though, as if Apple's iPhone battery replacement programme is anything to go by, you might face charges if you're MacBook is damaged in some other way.

A recent investigation by Watchdog found that the firm is demanding money for "unnecessary" repairs before it will honour the cut-price battery replacement. One user reported that Apple forced him to cough up £250 to fix a supposedly-faulty microphone and speaker, while another complained that he was required to pay £200 to fix a dent on the outside of his iPhone before Apple would replace the battery. µ