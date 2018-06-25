Nintendo implements 'strict' new anti-piracy measures for the Switch

JAPANESE GAMING FIRM Nintendo has implemented strict anti-piracy measures for its Switch console which could see some gamers permanently banned from connecting to the internet.

The news comes via self-styled console hacker "SciresM, who tweeted about how Nintendo can now quickly detect if a game you're trying to play online has been illegally purchased or pirated.

"Looks like we've got confirmation that Nintendo is banning gamecart certificates (I guess people aren't taking my advice...). The relevant error for trying to use a gamecard with a banned cert is 0x1F727C -- 2124-4025," SciresM said.

He also wrote a lengthy PSA on the SwitchHacks subreddit regarding the finding, where he describes what happens if you try and access the online gaming port with either a game cart or a digital copy.

Apparently, Nintendo now performs server-side checks, meaning those wanting to use pirated copies can't bypass them.

According to the post, a Switch console verifies that it can connect to the internet, verifies that it can get a device authorisation token to go online, and then authorises the Nintendo Account being signed into. Then, your console will obtain an application authorisation token for the specific title being played.



If Nintendo determines that you're playing a legit copy, it issues an authorisation token that can't be forged. So, if it catches you trying to play a pirated copy, it will prevent your game from connecting and could even permanently ban your console from being able to access the network.

"Users who pirate games definitionally cannot have well-signed tickets for their consoles, and thus cannot connect online without getting an immediate ban, this is exactly how I would have implemented authorisation for digital games, if I were them," the hacker said.

"Don't pirate games, it will lead to your console being banned from going online, and every banned early-hardware-revision switch is an enormous waste." µ