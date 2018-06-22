Oracle launches Java SE Subscription for licensing and support needs

SOFTWARE GOLIATH Oracle has announced a new subscription model that covers all Java SE licensing and support needs, providing support for users across servers, desktops, and cloud deployments.

With the new launch, they've really made an effort to shock you with the name. It's called. Wait for it... Java SE Subscription. Wow.

"In order to further support the millions of worldwide businesses running Java in production […] Java Subscription removes enterprise boardroom concerns around mission critical, timely, software performance, stability and security updates," the firm said in its release.

Java SE Subscription is all about complimenting the company's long-standing Java SE releases as well as the OpenJDK ecosystem, where Oracle now produces open source OpenJDK binaries, enabling developers that don't need commercial support or enterprise management tools.

The new model also gives commercial licensing to organisations, including commercial features and tools such as the Java Advanced Management Console, which can be used to identify, manage and tune Java SE desktop use across the enterprise. There's Oracle Premier Support for current and previous Java SE versions bundled in as well, Orale said.

"Companies want full flexibility over when and how they update their production applications," said Georges Saab, Java Platform Group's vice president.

"Oracle is the world's leader in providing both open source and commercially supported Java SE innovation, stability, performance and security updates for the Java Platform. Our long-standing investment in Java SE ensures customers get predictable and timely updates."

He added that while the subscription model for updates and support has been long established in the Linux ecosystem, people are increasingly used to paying for services rather than products, so it's a natural progression for Oracle to make the move to start offering a monthly Java SE subscription to suit service-based procurement models for enterprise customers.

The subscription announcement comes just one month after Java turned 20 years old.

Java was originally designed by James Gosling of Sun Microsystems in 1995 as a universal language which would overlay a virtual machine on any platform to run its 'applets'.

The language, mostly based on C# and C++, has gone on to be the basis of set-top boxes, watches, modems, routers, in fact anything that requires an operating system, as well as an estimated 2.1 billion low-level mobile devices running its embedded version, Java ME. µ