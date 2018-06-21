Bose's 'noise-masking' Sleepbuds want to help you sleep better

NEW YORK: PREMIUM AUDIO FIRM Bose has launched its first ever 'noise-masking' Sleepbuds, earphones designed to help you sleep better.

The Bose Sleepbuds work in the same way as normal Bluetooth earphones, but have been specially designed with bedtime in mind, helping you to get off to sleep in a more relaxed way. They do this by masking unwanted, external noise and replacing it with soothing sounds in a bid to prevent you from waking up.

They're small size means they're more comfortable than normal earbuds and can replace the sounds of busy city streets, noisy neighbours or a snoring partner with soothing sounds to help you drift off.



The idea behind the Sleepbuds came after research Bose conducted suggested that a large part of the world's population is suffering from sleep deprivation.

Bose developed the Sleepbuds because it believes people are not getting enough proper rest when they go to bed on a night, and while most appreciate the importance of exercise and nutrition to overall wellness, "they don't understand that proper sleep is just as important".



So Bose went ahead and measured and analysed common noises that disturb people and wake them up: dogs, sirens, taxis, and elevators in hotels, for example.

"We evaluated every device on market designed to combat these noises and discovered that the problem with these devices is: managing noise during day isn't the same as that of the night," said Bose's executive executive in charge of product and communication design, Ken Jacob, at the launch event.

As the Sleepbuds were such a new area of development for Bose, the firm put the idea to the public first late last year via crowdfunding site Indegogo. They offering a limited number of units at an exclusive price to get feedback from users and an insight into how they could be improved, or if they were a good solution, before Bose released them for worldwide distribution.

The Indegogo Sleepbuds prototypes sold out in no time and proved a hit wth consumers, and so the company has been preparing for the official launch today ever since.

The Sleepbuds were apparently a "massive engineering effort" and are made up of six layers to create a product that is not only great for blocking out external sounds, but also comfortable enough to wear for long periods, even when laying on your side.

On the outside there's an electronics outing, with a high gloss finish so you can see them in the dark. Then, there's a rechargeable zinc battery that lasts 16 hours on one charge, followed by a micro circuit board to store the sleep tracks, a miniscule transducer that plays the sleeptracks, a laser-etched antenna that connects the buds to an external device, followed finally by a StayHear+ Sleep tip, which is noise isolating to block out the sounds.

"Putting the antenna on outside saved room on the inside, while keeping the buds tiny and virtually weightless," added Jacob.

Each bud is 1.4g and measures 1cm x 1cm, half the size of a US penny. They are charged in a brushed aluminium travel case, which provides an additional 16 hours of charge when away from a USB port.

To get you to sleep, the buds offer a variety of what Bose are calling "soothing sounds" to help you sleep, including nature sounds and other familiar audio.

The 10 sounds are divided into those engineered for noise masking and those for relaxation. Most bedroom noises can be rendered completely inaudible depending on the soothing sound selected and the volume used. By adjusting the volume, you can balance how loud you want the soothing sound to play with how undetectable you'd like the offending noise to be.

You can also set the volume of these sounds via the attached app, and well as the number of hours you want it to run when you go to bed, and with the option of an alarm to wake you up in the morning.

The Bose Sleepbuds will retail for £229 in the UK when they are released in Autumn later this year. µ