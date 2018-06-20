Adobe Scan lets you scan and save business cards with your phone

DESIGN CRAZY Adobe has announced its latest version of Adobe Scan, its product that turns photos of documents into searchable PDF files.

The new version can not only scan A4 (letter) documents, it can actually scan client business cards (aka - those things you still print to enter competitions at exhibition stands) but parse the information using OCR to turn them into usable data which can then be added to your contacts.

It's far from the first app to offer this idea - there have been business card scanners for as long as there have been camera phones and we've even covered a few of them in the Friday Google columns, but this one uses Adobe smarts to tweak the edges of the card, intelligently adapt for low light, and then when it has the data, lets you save it to your address book.

The blurb explains: "The free Adobe Scan app turns your device into a powerful portable PDF scanner that recognizes text automatically (OCR). Use this mobile document scanner to turn anything — receipts, notes, documents, pictures, business cards, whiteboards — into an Adobe PDF with content you can reuse from each PDF and photo scan. "

Adobe Scan remains completely free - you just need to register for Adobe account (remember - set your privacy to avoid advert emails). It comes in the usual flavours - Android and iOS, but for those of you who deal a lot in foreign climes, sorry, at this stage it only works with English.

Although its roots remain firmly in design tools (and...urm... Flash) Adobe has a number of mobile apps that are offered on a free or freemium basis, mostly based around office productivity rather than design.

As well as Adobe Photoshop Express, there's a dedicated Adobe Acrobat Reader for all that PDF goodness, and Adobe Fill and Sign which allows you to complete forms and add a signature from your phone or tablet.

Of course, you'd save a lot of trees by getting an RFID tag in your hand instead. µ