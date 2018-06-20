Nvidia uses AI to fake near-perfect slow-motion video

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) looks to be the king of fakery as Nvidia has demonstrated how the smart tech can fake near-perfect slow motion videos.

Slow-mo video is becoming a popular feature in high-end smartphones, but unless a lot of frames per second are captured, getting the effect to look good is tricky; doing it with no frames per second seems impossible.

But Nvidia dug into its deep learning neural network AI tech, including its Tesla V100 GPUs, and trained a smart system to take 30 frames per second video and turn it into eye-catching slow-mo 240 and 480 frames per second footage.

"Our method can generate multiple intermediate frames that are spatially and temporally coherent," the researchers said. "Our multi-frame approach consistently outperforms state-of-the-art single frame methods."

Let's put that into straightforward English. The AI fakes slow-mo by essentially looking at two different frames of a video and creating intermediary footage of a target object, say a skidding car of a bursting balloon, based on tracking its movement from one frame to another; basically, the AI is adding frames to footage without the high frame count needed for real slow-mo.

The video below shows the AI tech working its fakery magic, and while the effects have a slightly artificial look to them in comparison to true slow-mo frottage, the faked clips are pretty convincing.

While the research is... well, just research at the moment, with limitations such as needing to be trained of specific footage first, it could act as a shoe-in for adding slow-mo to videos after they've been shot. And given capturing slow-mo video on a smartphone can be quite taxing due to the amount of data being captured on the fly, Nvidia's AI could offer a less intensive alternative for less gutsy non-flagship smartphones.

One thing is for sure, AI is increasingly playing a part in image and video manipulation and processing, with Facebook using AI to open the eyes of people who've blinked in photos, and Google's Pixel 2 phones sporting AI tech in their cameras to deliver seriously impressive snaps. µ