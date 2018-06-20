EU votes to effectively ban memes electronically as Article 13 'copyright filter' passes

Kim Kardashian hears the news that many photos of her are actually illegal

EUROPEAN LAWMAKERS have legislated to pass Articles 11 and 13 of the EU Copyright Directive legislation, paving the way for a total decimation of internet content as we know it.

The motions were passed by the JURI committee (which sounds like something straight out of a 2000AD comic) despite a significant pushback against them by the tech industry, including an open letter signed by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Article 11 would create a rule that would mean, for example, the INQUIRER will now have to pay to quote an article from, say, the BBC. Even if it's stating the bleeding obvious and generic, like "Separating families is bad".

Article 13 will affect each and every one of us, by enforcing a copyright filter on everything uploaded to the interwebs. That means that cool meme you made of Fry from Futurama? That'll be automatically blocked by a machine, even if the original author is ok with it.

Jim Killock, Executive Director of the Open Rights Group said: "Article 13 must go. The EU Parliament will have another chance to remove this dreadful law.

"The EU Parliament's duty is to defend citizens from unfair and unjust laws. MEPs must reject this law, which would create a Robo-copyright regime intended to zap any image, text, meme or video that appears to include copyright material, even when it is entirely legal material."

To be non-partisan, we should find a quote from someone who supports it - but we literally can't find anyone.

In fact, Article 13 had been removed from the original final draft of the bill, only to reappear on GDPR day - nobody knows why. Truth be told, nobody is entirely sure what the end game is here.

One thing that is certain is that the EFF and a whole slew of other groups will continue to appeal the decision. After all, an electronic filter will sweep the net clean - no more home videos of the family singing "White Christmas" (© Universal Music Publishing Group). No more home-grown songs with samples. No picture taken with someone in a second-rate Woody from Toy Story costume. It all goes. All filtered away.

The European Parliament's JURI committee has approved a set of terrible new copyright rules for the Net—but we can still stop them. Tell your MEP to vote against the #linktax and #censorshipmachine in the full Parliamentary vote later this year. https://t.co/8xRA6oNnHv — EFF (@EFF) June 20, 2018

The next stage for the bill is a vote in the wider European Parliament - the plenary - which hopefully will see a few more people push back against this silliest, most dangerous of laws. µ