Facebook is bringing autoplaying ads to Messenger, because of course

ANNOYING AUTOPLAYING ADVERTS are beginning to be placed into Facebook Messenger because the social network clearly thinks hasn't done enough to piss people off this year.

Facebook has sold ads in Messenger for the past year and a bit, but those were static. Now, the social network will have autoplaying ads pop up in the Messenger inbox alongside messages from your mum, who's concerned about you posting pics of wild nights out.

Autoplaying adverts are probably one of the most annoying parts of the internet and mobile apps, bouncing up merrily to distract you mid-mobile game or scare the bejesus out of you when you've open shed loads of tabs across various sites.

Yet Facebook has decided that such adverts are a good idea for Messenger, and as far as we can tell there'll be no way to turn them off; such is the price of a free social network.

According to Recode, the boss of Facebook Messenger's ad businesses is aware that autoplaying adverts can annoy some people and that Facebook will test the waters with its rollout of the likely unwanted feature in Messenger.

"Top priority for us is user experience. So we don't know yet [if these will work]. However, signs until now, when we tested basic ads, didn't show any changes with how people used the platform or how many messages they send. Video might be a bit different, but we don't believe so," he said.

One good thing is that the videos will play automatically without sound, a bit like the videos in Facebook's main social platform, so that lessens their impact a bit.

For Facebook the feature will mean it can sell more valuable advertising space, as video ads are more expensive than static ads, thereby topping up the social network's already healthy revenue.

We expect there could be a bit of a backlash to autoplaying adverts, and following the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, there's not a huge amount of Facebook goodwill going around t the moment. µ