BBC's 4K World Cup streams come to the PS4 Pro as record viewers watch live footy

THE BBC has been quietly trialling 4K live television through its iPlayer service, using the World Cup as its guinea pig.

As we reported previously, the experimental service has been offered on select equipment, with a limit on the number of viewers per match, aimed at avoiding picture degradation until the corporation can scale out.

The latest entrant to the canon of supported soccer screen supplanters is the PS4 Pro, which several websites have reported has been quietly added to the list.

But whilst the HDR revolution is proving popular, it also excludes a number of obvious candidates. Sony TVs are only compatible if they're 2017 or 2018 models, the Nvidia Shield which has recently upgraded for HDR isn't on the list, nor the all-conquering Sky Q box. Sky is one of the few companies to really embrace live 4K, with a number of Premiership matches simulcast in upscaled 4K.

If you've checked the list and think that you should qualify for 4K there are a number of reasons why the option might not come up. First of all, it could be that, as discussed, the arbitrary-seeming list of support equipment (which is being regularly expanded) doesn't include your machine.

Second, it could be full up - as we've said, it's a very limited number of fans (the BBC says tens of thousands' can watch each HDR stream in this test).

Thirdly - you may need to change your settings. It's a beta, so you'll need to turn of beta features in the app - you can do this by clicking the cog in the (usually) top right. From there, the hand-holding is thorough.

But if after all of this, you still can't get a 4K screen, don't fret, the HD and SD streams are still proving terrifically popular. The first England match which saw them shake of Tunisia in the nick of injury time, has become the most requested iPlayer stream of all time with over three viewers. µ