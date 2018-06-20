Vodafone takes aim at EE with plans for 'most comprehensive' 5G trial

UK MOBILE OPERATOR Vodafone has become the latest to announce that it'll launch 5G trials later this year.

Vodafone, which bagged the largest chunk of 5G spectrum during Ofcom's recent auction and claims to have already tested 3.4GHz radio spectrum band on a live 5G network, said the trials will take place in seven UK cities where engineers are already laying the groundwork for 5G at more than 40 sites.

These cities have been named as Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

The trials, which will start between October and December this year, are part of Vodafone's "major investment in building a world-class network infrastructure to support Gigabit UK", it said, boasting that it's the "most comprehensive 5G trial announced to date."

The operator also says it's been talking with a number of enterprise customers, in a bid to test out more advanced 5G applications such as augmented and virtual reality in offices, factories and hospitals.

Earlier this month, EE also announced it will launch 5G trial in London's Tech City this October, ahead of its planned launch of commercial 5G services the following year. O2 has also commited to trialing 5G later this year, and Three recently told INQ that it'll begin testing 5G in 2019.

While EE has pledged to rollout the first commercial services in 2019, Vodafone said in its announcement on Wednesday that it's trials will ensure its ready for the "commercial launch of full 5G, which is expected to arrive early in 2020 to coincide with a wide choice of compatible phones and devices."

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: "We want to make 5G and new fibre broadband services available to consumers and business throughout the UK, delivering a Gigabit society for all.

"We will also be bringing ultra-fast 4G to several hundred sites in hard to reach rural areas this year, building on our position as the network that offers the best voice coverage in the UK." µ