Oppo’s Find X ditches the notch in favour of sliding camera array

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Oppo has unveiled the Find X, a full-screen, notch-less smartphone that boasts a motorized camera array.

Unveiled on Tuesday at an event in Paris, the Oppo Find X boasts a 6.4in 2,340x1,080 OLED screen that fills the entire front of the device and wraps around the edges, similar to the display seen on the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Oppo boasts that the screen-to-body ratio is 93.8 per cent, thanks to its lack of iPhone X-style notch up front. Rather, the Find X - getting one up on Vivo's Nex - sports a motorized camera mechanism that slides up to reveal a 25MP front-facing camera.

This camera comes complete with a 3D facial scanning system similar to that seen on Apple's flagship, for securely unlocking the device and taking well-lit selfies.

Around the back of Oppo's unique mechanism, which it claims can pop up in half a second and withstand 300,000 slides, you'll find a dual camera setup, comprising a 16MP f/2.0 sensor and a 20-megapixel f/2.2 sensor.

Under the hood, you'll find the usual flagship-level components, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 3,730mAh fast-charging battery. The Oppo Find X ships running Google's Android 8.1 OS, which has been loaded with its custom Color OS 5.1 skin that brings with it iPhone-style '3D Omoji'.

The Find X is available now in China, and Oppo says it's also coming to France, Italy, Spain, and Netherlands. Pricing starts at €999 for the 256GB model, while a souped-up Lamborghini model - a carbon fiber texture on the rear with the carmaker's logo - will set you back €1,699.

There's no word yet as to whether the Oppo Find X will be coming to Blighty. µ