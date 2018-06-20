Apple flings second betas of iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 Mojave at devs

Developers can now download the second beta of iOS 12

APPLE HAS PUSHED OUT its second developer betas iOS 12, macOS 10.14 Mojave, tvOS 12 and watchOS 5.

Arriving just weeks after Apple's WWDC keynote, the second iOS 12 beta is (16A5308e) brings updates to the company's 'Digital Health' tools with new Screen Time features, tweaks to Battery Usage making it easier to see which apps are eating up battery life, and more advanced search options in Photos.

According to a report at 9to5Mac, iOS 12 beta 2 also makes references to Apple's upcoming Watch Series 4. While there's no clues as to what we can expect from the smartwatch, earlier rumours claim it'll follow in the footstep of the firm's recent iPhones with a shift to touch-sensitive, solid-state buttons.

The Apple Watch 4 is also expected to feature a larger display than its predecessor, along with a heftier battery. The device is expected to debut at Apple's September launch event, alongside the iPhone 9.

There's also a new betas of macOS 10.14, tvOS 12 and watchOS 5 available for developers to download now, with the latter enabling Apple's Walkie Talkie app for the first time, which will enable push-to-talk communications between Apple Watch users.

Code for the new betas can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center, or as over-the-air updates to devices enrolled in Apple's developer testing program.

There's no word yet as to when public betas will become available, but Apple previously said that they'd arrive by the end of the month. The OSes will rollout to all in September this year. µ