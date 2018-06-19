Elon Musk tell Tesla staff he's ratted out a mole

ELON "MUSK" GRIMES has let rip a barrage of vitriol over alleged sabotage at his Tesla factory.

The Tesla mogul sent an all-points to staff in which he accuses an unnamed Tesla staffer of having deliberately borked some stuff because he was denied a promotion.

"The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted so far is pretty bad," said Musk.

An investigation will take place looking at, amongst other things, the passing of sensitive data to competitors, an issue that has blighted the automotive car sector for a while, and probably serving as a reminder of how big the stakes are.

Electric vehicles have a lot of enemies in the field of traditional automotive, and of course Big Oil.

"As you know there are a long list of organisations that want Tesla to die," he added.

Tesla has not exactly had the best of weeks with a fire at the factory last Sunday and a few days before that, a Tesla being driven by director Michael Morris and wife Mary McCormack caught fire, with Ms McCormack posting footage to YouTube.

Musk cannot afford for Tesla to fail. Huge production problems are leading to a long waiting list of disgruntled smug rich people. A spate of accidents involving the autopilot feature have knocked confidence and a recent earnings report said Tesla has lost $710m in the first quarter of this year. In fact, it hasn't ever turned a profit.

Meanwhile, Musk is juggling SpaceX for space exploration and The Boring Company, which seems to mostly do merch.

On the earnings call, Musk shut down questions which he felt were "boring", but it could be that he was trying subliminal messaging to attract attention to his other company instead.

As part of a restructure, he also announced 9 per cent layoffs at Tesla, a real sign of just how tough things are. µ