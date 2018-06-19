Apple's iPhone SE 2 won't arrive this year after all

APPLE'S LONG-RUMOURED iPhone SE 2 might not make an appearance this year after all.

So says a report at Forbes which, citing accessory maker Olixar, claims that the 5.8in iPhone X2 (or XI), 6.5in iPhone XI Plus and 6.1in iPhone are they only new handsets we'll see from Apple this year.

This corroborates with an earlier prediction from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in January claimed Apple wouldn't have the capacity to make an iPhone SE 2 this year.

It remains unclear whether Apple has pushed back the launch of the iPhone SE 2 until next year or canned the pint-sized handset completely, but the report notes that Olixar is so confident we won't be seeing it any time soon that won't be prepping any accessories for the small form factor iPhone.

However, just last month Olixar started flogging notch-equipped screen protectors for the so-called iPhone SE 2, which are still on sale at the time of writing. It also seemed pretty confident about the handsets' design, noting it would retain the boxy, aluminium design of the original iPhone SE while sporting an upgraded, iPhone X-style display with Face ID tech.

Earlier rumours also had a lot to say about the potentially-axed handset and pointed to a waterproof design, an A10 Fusion chipset, 2GB RAM, a 12MP rear camera, a 1,700mAh battery and, bizarrely, a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Forbes notes, on the other hand, that Olixar has accurately leaked plenty of phones in the past, including the iPhone 7, Phone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8. µ